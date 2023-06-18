Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Up 15.4% in May

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.31 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

