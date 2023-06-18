JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BRAG opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.