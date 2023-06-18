JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.38.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of BRAG opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
