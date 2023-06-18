Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.83

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.83 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.41). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.39), with a volume of 685,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.94. The company has a market cap of £468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

