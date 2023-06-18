JOYY Inc. (YY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 5th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
JOYY Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $30.66 on Friday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.
