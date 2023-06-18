JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.8 %

COLB opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 401.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 123,495 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $2,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 210.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 753,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 438,629 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

