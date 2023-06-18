JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Fulcrum Equity Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

