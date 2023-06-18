Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Short Interest Update

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper II in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Juniper II in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper II by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Price Performance

NYSE:JUN remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490. Juniper II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.