JUNO Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $124,386.81 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,269,626 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

