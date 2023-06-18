jvl associates llc Has $1.30 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

NYSE:BABA opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

