Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.88 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $468.38 million and $24.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00032983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 578,022,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,014,526 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.