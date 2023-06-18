KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) versus Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) and Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Krung Thai Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.0%. KB Financial Group pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Krung Thai Bank Public pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Krung Thai Bank Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 15.59% 11.56% 0.85% Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.8% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Krung Thai Bank Public shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KB Financial Group and Krung Thai Bank Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $20.05 billion 0.76 $3.49 billion $8.35 4.55 Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $2.51 0.19

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Krung Thai Bank Public. Krung Thai Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KB Financial Group and Krung Thai Bank Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Krung Thai Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

KB Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.15, suggesting a potential upside of 21.54%. Given KB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than Krung Thai Bank Public.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Krung Thai Bank Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance. It offers loans, deposit products, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individuals and households; investment banking, and brokerage and supporting services; life insurance products; non-life insurance products, including automobile, fire and allied lines, and marine insurance; bancassurance services; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other supporting services. The company also engages in securities and derivatives trading, funding, and other supporting activities. In addition, it offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory; claim; management; savings banking; information and communication; and general advisory services. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services. The company also provides SME loans for small and medium businesses; and international business loans. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services comprising cash management services, such as collection, liquidity management, and transfer and payment services; fixed deposit and current accounts; foreign currency and term deposits; cards; Fx, interest rate, commodity, equity, and credit derivatives; financial advisory, underwriting, and selling agent services for products offered through the equity capital markets; financial advisory services related to merger and acquisition transactions; project finance advisory and feasibility study services, as well as e-banking services; and investment solutions, such as government and corporate bonds, structured notes, and investment units. The company provides its products and services through a network of branches in Thailand and various centers internationally. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

