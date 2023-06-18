KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.79.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KB Home by 4,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.