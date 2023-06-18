Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01. The company has a market cap of C$183.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.32. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.52 and a 52-week high of C$16.89.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
