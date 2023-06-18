Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01. The company has a market cap of C$183.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.32. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.52 and a 52-week high of C$16.89.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.