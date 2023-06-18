Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.97. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

