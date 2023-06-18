Kercheville Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 1,339,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after buying an additional 964,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FNV opened at $145.74 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

