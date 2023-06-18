Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,291 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.7% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

