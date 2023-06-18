KeyCorp Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

