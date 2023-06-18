KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $12.40 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,607.78 or 1.00028765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,939,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,939,727 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,939,755.74035302. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00922174 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

