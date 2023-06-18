KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 267,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,565 shares during the period.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 101,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,445. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.