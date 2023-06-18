Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 749,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 695,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 734,739 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 39,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 166,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

