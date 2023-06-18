Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

MPC stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

