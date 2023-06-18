Kwmg LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

