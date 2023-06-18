Kwmg LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

