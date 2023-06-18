Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,264. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

