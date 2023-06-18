Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock opened at $186.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.28. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $120.72 and a one year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

