Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.83.

LSTR opened at $187.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $189.90.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

