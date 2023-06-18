Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $9,059.05 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

