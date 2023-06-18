Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.