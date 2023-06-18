Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $136.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $136.37 million and $20.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

