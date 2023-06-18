LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LIQT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
