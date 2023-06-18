LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

