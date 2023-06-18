Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 866,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 328,930 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Down 1.6 %

LOGI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 868,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,706. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.