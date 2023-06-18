Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group currently has C$12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$10.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.95.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.24.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8037453 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

