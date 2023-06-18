M.D.C.’s (MDC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NYSE MDC opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,940,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,051. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

