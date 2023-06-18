Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

