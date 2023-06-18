Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
