Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 26th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.12 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

