Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

