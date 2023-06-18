MetisDAO Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $84.00 million and $1.45 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $18.81 or 0.00071343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

