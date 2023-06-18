MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. ATW Spac Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in MicroCloud Hologram were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 18.4 %

HOLOW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 14,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

