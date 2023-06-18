Mizuho Boosts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $45.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NXT. BNP Paribas upgraded Nextracker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.27.
NASDAQ:NXT opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.
