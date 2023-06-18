Mizuho Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

