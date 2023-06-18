Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Trimmed by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,468. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.