Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. 10,884,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

