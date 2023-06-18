Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MOTR opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.40. The firm has a market cap of £94.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.00 and a beta of 0.75. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

