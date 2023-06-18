National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,596 shares of company stock worth $170,426. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.