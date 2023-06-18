Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $43,461.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00052123 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033345 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017367 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,382,422 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

