Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

