NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.69 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $32.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00032469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,339,167 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 922,339,167 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.25094296 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $37,516,437.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

