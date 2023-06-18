Needham & Company LLC Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $18.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ACMR stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

