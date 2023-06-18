Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $109.07 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,372.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00292500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00518763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00405570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,727,983,244 coins and its circulating supply is 41,146,436,151 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

