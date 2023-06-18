Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix stock opened at $431.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average is $336.74.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

